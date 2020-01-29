Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

John Kelly said he believes John Bolton

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
John Kelly said he believes John Bolton

John Kelly said he believes John Bolton

Former White House Chief of Staff John Kelly said he trusts former national security adviser John Bolton.

The New York Times published a segment of Bolton’s White House memoir, revealing details about Trump.

Bolton said in his memoir that President Donald Trump withheld hundreds of millions of dollars for Ukraine.

He said they would hold the security assistance until Ukraine helped investigations targeting Joe Biden.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Et tu, General? Ex-Trump chief of staff Kelly trusts Bolton, favors witnesses

Off the ledge of allegiance For Trump cheerleader Rush Limbaugh, whether John Bolton is telling the...
Newsday - Published Also reported by •Delawareonline


Lindsey Graham to John Bolton: 'Hold a news conference'

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., Tuesday evening called on former national security adviser John Bolton...
FOXNews.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

nancylovely8

nancy rossi RT @funder: John Kelly just said he believes John Bolton. Which means Kelly just essentially called Trump a liar. The fmr Chief for the imp… 19 seconds ago

towl35

Stu Pidasso 🌊 RT @sergeivote: BREAKING: "If John Bolton says that in the book I believe John Bolton," Kelly said Monday! Question: Will it be another smo… 53 minutes ago

NograyareasJ

Nograyareas Jackson RT @kylegriffin1: Asked if Bolton should testify at Trump's impeachment trial, John Kelly said he supports calling witnesses. Kelly said i… 1 hour ago

Lindy255

Lindy255 RT @gtconway3d: “[O]ne of Trump's former top aides told a Sarasota crowd...that if the reporting on what Bolton wrote is accurate, he belie… 2 hours ago

drinkYourOJ

Justin Hearn [anti-partisan] “Asked about the passages in #Bolton’s book…[former Trump Chief of Staff John] Kelly said Monday evening that ‘John… https://t.co/7aSC7dguw6 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

GOP struggles to respond to Bolton revelations [Video]GOP struggles to respond to Bolton revelations

The Senate’s top Democrat rejected a Republican proposal to make former national security adviser John Bolton’s explosive unpublished book manuscript available to senators on a classified basis...

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:09Published

Trump team slams Bolton allegations as 'inadmissible' [Video]Trump team slams Bolton allegations as 'inadmissible'

As President Trump&apos;s lawyers wrapped up their arguments in his impeachment trial on Tuesday, Jay Sekulow, one of the president&apos;s attorneys, sought to marginalize former Trump adviser..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:42Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.