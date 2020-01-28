Global  

Priyanka Chopra set to join the cast of The Matrix reboot

Priyanka Chopra set to join the cast of The Matrix rebootPriyanka Chopra is in advanced talks to join the cast of 'The Matrix' reboot.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas in Talks to Join ‘The Matrix 4’

Priyanka Chopra Jonas in Talks to Join ‘The Matrix 4’Priyanka Chopra Jonas has taken the red pill and is in talks to join the cast of “The Matrix 4,”...
