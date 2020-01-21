Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Hundreds queue for masks in Shanghai as virus spreads

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:06s - Published < > Embed
Hundreds queue for masks in Shanghai as virus spreads

Hundreds queue for masks in Shanghai as virus spreads

The coronavirus outbreak, which started in the central city of Wuhan late last year, has killed 132 people, with nearly 6,000 infected in China.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Hundreds queue for masks in Shanghai as virus spreads

Hundreds in Shanghai were queuing on Wednesday (January 29) to buy protective face masks as fears over the deadly coronavirus originating from Wuhan grew in China.

In the commercial capital of Shanghai, the municipal market regulator has ordered the closure of a drugstore that sold sub-standard masks, the city government said.

There were rumours of food shortages but supermarkets in Shanghai showed a good supply of fruits, eggs and vegetables.

Almost all in Hubei province, which includes the city of Wuhan, is under virtual lockdown, while the number of confirmed cases rose by 1,459 to a total of 5,974.

The case number in China now exceeds the 5,327 who were infected in the country with the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) coronavirus, which killed about 800 people around the world in 2002-2003.



Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: Virus fears trigger Shanghai face mask shortage

Customers queue outside a pharmacy in Shanghai to buy face masks in bid to avoid new coronavirus.
BBC News - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

UNTVNewsRescue

UNTV News and Rescue Hundreds in Shanghai were queuing on Wednesday (January 29) to buy protective face masks as fears over a deadly cor… https://t.co/gA7KuM3cFU 46 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Shanghai Disney Shuts To Prevent Spread Of Virus [Video]Shanghai Disney Shuts To Prevent Spread Of Virus

Walt Disney Co’s Shanghai Disney Resort will be closed from Saturday. The closure is designed to help prevent the spread of a flu-like virus that broke out in the Chinese city Wuhan. According..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published

Shanghai residents queue in pharmacies to buy masks amid the spreading of a coronavirus in China [Video]Shanghai residents queue in pharmacies to buy masks amid the spreading of a coronavirus in China

Dozens of people in Shanghai lined up in a pharmacy to buy masks amid the coronavirus scare in China. The video, filmed on January 21, shows residents queuing in a line to buy masks in a pharmacy..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:35Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.