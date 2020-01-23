|
Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur's FUN Compatibility Test, duo on love, dating
|
Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur's FUN Compatibility Test, duo on love, dating
Video Credit: Pinkvilla - Duration: 11:53s - Published < > Embed
|
|
Recent related news from verified sources
|Malang has been in an unstoppable buzz ever since the posters were released following the trailer and...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimes
|Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani will be collaborating for the first time in Mohit Suri's 'Malang'....
IndiaTimes - Published
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources