Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

These Are The School Options in Canada For Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Baby Archie

Video Credit: Buzz60 - Duration: 01:09s - Published < > Embed
These Are The School Options in Canada For Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Baby Archie

These Are The School Options in Canada For Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Baby Archie

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have sort of made Vancouver Island their home, after deciding to step back from their royal life.

And even though it’s not confirmed what city the couple will settle in, they’re gonna have to start thinking about schools for baby Archie.

Buzz60’s Susana Victoria Perez has more.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Smiling Prince Harry Arrives in Canada to Reunite With Meghan Markle and Baby Archie

The Duke of Sussex returns to the country after leaving for England to attend various meetings with...
AceShowbiz - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comSifyCTV NewsE! OnlineEntertainment TonightTMZ.comCBS News


Meghan Markle Spotted with Baby Archie on a Walk in the Woods

Meghan Markle has been spotted for the first time since it was announced that she and husband Prince...
Just Jared - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

The ‘Meghan Markle Effect’ Is Expected to Boost Canadian Fashion Industry [Video]The ‘Meghan Markle Effect’ Is Expected to Boost Canadian Fashion Industry

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s move to Canada is expected to boost the fashion industry and put many local brands on the map thanks to the “Meghan Markle Effect.” Buzz60’s Johana Restrepo has..

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 01:11Published

Make-Up Artist to The Royals Reveals How to Achieve Glowing Skin [Video]Make-Up Artist to The Royals Reveals How to Achieve Glowing Skin

Looking like a royal might require a stylist, designer clothes and a great make-up artist, but all of this adds up. Well, a make-up artist to the royals has shared some of her secrets to glowing skin..

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 01:21Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.