Jesy Nelson broke down in tears after NTA win now < > Embed Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:39s - Published Jesy Nelson broke down in tears after NTA win Jesy Nelson broke down in tears when her documentary 'Odd One Out' won a National Television Award tonight.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Jesy Nelson Takes Home Factual Award National Television Awards 2020! Jesy Nelson just took home her first award at the 2020 National Television Awards! The year-old...

Just Jared Jr - Published 15 hours ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this BANG Showbiz Jesy Nelson broke down in tears after NTA win #JesyNelson #NTAs #OddOneOut #LittleMix #ChrisHughes https://t.co/05nQSlh2cH 19 minutes ago The Nikki Diaries Jesy Nelson broke down last night at the #NTAs as she accepted her award for best factual award - Jesy Nelson: Odd… https://t.co/ARnuJajuE0 2 hours ago Dani RT @varowild_: Shutting everyone's mouth by getting recognisition on a documentary about the cyberbullying she had suffered during the firs… 17 hours ago unapologetic 💎 Shutting everyone's mouth by getting recognisition on a documentary about the cyberbullying she had suffered during… https://t.co/90RiEh3wrP 17 hours ago