Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Trump Administration Weighing Ban on Flights to China Over Coronavirus Fears: Report

Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:52s - Published < > Embed
Trump Administration Weighing Ban on Flights to China Over Coronavirus Fears: Report

Trump Administration Weighing Ban on Flights to China Over Coronavirus Fears: Report

The Trump Administration is reportedly considering banning flights between the U.S. and China amid efforts to halt the outbreak of coronavirus.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

As coronavirus spreads, Tom Cotton calls for 'targeted travel ban'

Sen. Tom Cotton called on the Trump administration Tuesday to impose a "targeted travel ban" on...
FOXNews.com - Published

Overnight flight evacuates 240 Americans out of Wuhan

Some 240 Americans have left the epicenter of China's coronavirus outbreak on a U.S. government...
CBS News - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

British Airways Suspends All Flights To Beijing And Shanghai [Video]British Airways Suspends All Flights To Beijing And Shanghai

British Airways has suspended bookings on its website for direct flights from London to Beijing and Shanghai. The ban is in response to the coronavirus outbreak and will be in effect until March...

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published

UK to Enlist Huawei to Help Build 5G Network Despite US Warnings [Video]UK to Enlist Huawei to Help Build 5G Network Despite US Warnings

UK to Enlist Huawei to Help Build 5G Network Despite US Warnings The Trump administration has been pushing for a total ban on Huawei products, stating Beijing could potentially use the tech for spying...

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:17Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.