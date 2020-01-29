Global  

Caribbean Hit by Giant 7.7 Earthquake in the Middle of Jamaica and Cuba

The huge tremor has been reported by the U.S. Geological Survey The USGS adds that parts of Jamaica experienced severe shaking.
forecasternikki

⛈🌪Nikki🌪⛈ RT @NWSNashville: Today a 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck in the Caribbean between Cuba & Jamaica. Tsunami threats have passed. Tsunamis… 8 hours ago

NWSNashville

NWS Nashville Today a 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck in the Caribbean between Cuba & Jamaica. Tsunami threats have passed. Tsu… https://t.co/eGccoquGnT 12 hours ago

HopeEP2

Elaine Ploof RT @GlobalGrind: Caribbean Hit by Giant 7.7 Earthquake in the Middle of Jamaica and Cuba https://t.co/8L2UndVuaX 12 hours ago

GlobalGrind

Global Grind Caribbean Hit by Giant 7.7 Earthquake in the Middle of Jamaica and Cuba https://t.co/8L2UndVuaX 13 hours ago

townsand_robert

Robert Townsand MA, Trump Hater RT @rmertel: Tsunami threat message issued after magnitude 7.7 earthquake off the coast of Jamaica. The giant ugly***in our WH & the #Co… 18 hours ago

