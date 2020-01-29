Caribbean Hit by Giant 7.7 Earthquake in the Middle of Jamaica and Cuba 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 01:01s - Published Caribbean Hit by Giant 7.7 Earthquake in the Middle of Jamaica and Cuba The huge tremor has been reported by the U.S. Geological Survey The USGS adds that parts of Jamaica experienced severe shaking. 0

Tweets about this ⛈🌪Nikki🌪⛈ RT @NWSNashville: Today a 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck in the Caribbean between Cuba & Jamaica. Tsunami threats have passed. Tsunamis… 8 hours ago NWS Nashville Today a 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck in the Caribbean between Cuba & Jamaica. Tsunami threats have passed. Tsu… https://t.co/eGccoquGnT 12 hours ago Elaine Ploof RT @GlobalGrind: Caribbean Hit by Giant 7.7 Earthquake in the Middle of Jamaica and Cuba https://t.co/8L2UndVuaX 12 hours ago Global Grind Caribbean Hit by Giant 7.7 Earthquake in the Middle of Jamaica and Cuba https://t.co/8L2UndVuaX 13 hours ago Robert Townsand MA, Trump Hater RT @rmertel: Tsunami threat message issued after magnitude 7.7 earthquake off the coast of Jamaica. The giant ugly***in our WH & the #Co… 18 hours ago