Penn National Gaming Buying Stake In Barstool Sports

Penn National Gaming Buying Stake In Barstool Sports

Penn National Gaming Buying Stake In Barstool Sports

Penn National Gaming, the owner of Plainridge Park Casino in Plainville, is buying stake in Barstool Sports.

The deal aims to position the company as a leader in the sports betting business.

Katie Johnston reports.
Recent related news from verified sources

Local casino operator buys 36% stake in Barstool Sports

Local casino operator Penn National Gaming has acquired a 36% interest in digital sports media...
bizjournals - Published

Why a casino company just took a big stake in Barstool Sports, and how it sets the stage for more media-gambling deals (PENN)

Why a casino company just took a big stake in Barstool Sports, and how it sets the stage for more media-gambling deals (PENN)· Barstool Sports is selling a big stake to a casino company. · The deal could help Penn National,...
Business Insider - Published


dustinf

Dustin RT @BenMullin: Scoop: Penn National Gaming is buying a minority stake in Barstool Sports for $136 million, a deal that values the company a… 49 seconds ago

G1ngell

Dalton RT @voxdotcom: A casino company called Penn National Gaming is buying @barstoolsports in a $450 million deal https://t.co/McejdVyAdI 4 minutes ago

JonathanHenryB

JB @BarstoolBigCat me buying stock in Penn National Gaming to support the cause https://t.co/p5PtNszbw2 9 minutes ago

abovethe_clouds

Meyer Lansky RT @ClayTravis: Two weeks ago “The Athletic” got a $500 million valuation. Now Barstool gets a $450 million valuation as Penn Gaming is buy… 13 minutes ago

