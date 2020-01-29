Global  

Kobe Bryant’s Death Inspired Shaquille O’Neal to ‘Delete [His] Beef’ With Others

Kobe Bryant’s Death Inspired Shaquille O’Neal to ‘Delete [His] Beef’ With Others Following the death of Kobe Bryant on Jan.

26, fellow basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal opened up about how the loss has affected him.

Speaking on his podcast, 'The Big Podcast with Shaq,' O'Neal said the loss of Bryant has caused him to reevaluate his lingering conflicts.

The 47-year-old has decided to get rid of his “confrontation clause.” Shaquille O'Neal, via 'The Big Podcast' O’Neal went on to say that he spent a day calling all the people he had “discrepancies with,” sharing love instead of hate.

Shaquille O'Neal, via 'The Big Podcast' He also said he made a promise to check on his friends more because “you never know” when they’ll be gone.

Shaquille O'Neal, via 'The Big Podcast'
