'Call the witnesses': Parnas in D.C.

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:31s - Published < > Embed
Longtime Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas arrived in Washington D.C.

After reportedly being invited by Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer to attend Trump's impeachment trial.

His request to travel to D.C.

Was granted, but Parnas could not watch from the Senate gallery due to an ankle bracelet, his attorney said in a tweet.
Ukrainian-born U.S. businessman Lev Parnas, who worked with Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani to press Ukraine to pursue the politically motivated investigations at the center of the impeachment drama, arrived in Washington and headed toward the U.S. Capitol, surrounded by reporters.

Parnas will not be able to enter the Senate gallery where the trial is taking place because he is wearing a court-ordered ankle-monitoring device, his lawyer said.

Parnas, facing federal campaign finance charges in New York relating to donations to a pro-Trump political group and others, has provided information to House Democrats damaging to Trump.

Parnas indicated he would be willing to testify in the trial, adding, "The president knew everything that was going on with Ukraine."



