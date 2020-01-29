Global  

Some Flights To China Grounded Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Some Flights To China Grounded Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Some Flights To China Grounded Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

In the midst of the coronavirus outbreak, two major U.S. airlines have started calling off flights to China.

Meanwhile, a plane filled with Americans evacuated from Wuhan, China, landed in the United States.

Chris Martinez reports.
Factbox: Airlines suspend some flights to China over coronavirus

Major airlines have suspended some flights to China after the coronavirus outbreak began in the...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •RIA Nov.The VergeeuronewsUSATODAY.com


Starbucks notes impact of coronavirus on China profits as it beats Wall Street fiscal 1Q estimates

Shares of Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) held steady in pre-market trade on Wednesday, a day after the...
Proactive Investors - Published


Recent related videos from verified sources

Google Searches For Corona Beer Surge As News Of Coronavirus Outbreak Spreads [Video]Google Searches For Corona Beer Surge As News Of Coronavirus Outbreak Spreads

The coronavirus outbreak that originated in Wuhan, China, has nothing to do with Corona beer, but some people seem to think it does. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:34Published

U.S. working 'closely' with China on coronavirus: Trump [Video]U.S. working 'closely' with China on coronavirus: Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he had spoken with Chinese President Xi Jinping and the United States was working &quot;very closely&quot; with China on the coronavirus outbreak.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:35Published

