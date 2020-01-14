Brexit Party MEPs told off as they wave Union Flags in EU Parliament

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage and his allies waved Union Flags as he finished his final speech in the European Parliament.

As he was rebuked from the chair for the display, the Brexit Party MEPs gave Mr Farage three cheers.

Mr Farage said the UK had shown it was “too big to bully” by sticking to the result of the Brexit referendum.

“I want Brexit to start a debate across the rest of Europe,” he said.

“I’m hoping this begins the end of this project.

It’s a bad project, it isn’t just undemocratic it’s anti-democratic.” Mr Farage added: “There is a historic battle going on now across the West – in Europe, America and elsewhere.

“It is globalism against populism.

And you may loathe populism, but I’ll tell you a funny thing – it’s becoming very popular.

“And it has great benefits.

No more financial contributions, no more European Court of Justice, no more common fisheries policy, no more being talked down to, no more being bullied, no more Guy Verhofstadt.”