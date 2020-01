Midday Weather Update: Coldest Day Of The Week Tomorrow 21 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 03:21s - Published Matt Peterson has the latest forecast. Matt Peterson has the latest forecast. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Midday Weather Update: Coldest Day Of The Week Tomorrow FINALLY --YES.THE SUN.YOU'RE WELCOME.DELIVERED.I KNOW.THANK YOU.IT'S BEEN AWHILE SINCE WE'VESEEN THAT BIG YELLOW BALL IN THESKY, BUT WE'RE GETTING IT TODAY.NICE SUNSHINE FOR US FINALLY INTHE MIDDLE OF THE WEEK, AS YOUTAKE A LOOK OUTSIDE YOU'LL SEE AWONDERFUL SCENE DOWN AT THESHORE.THIS IS CAPE MAY ON OURNEIGHBORHOOD NETWORK.IF IT WAS MAYBE MAY, JUNEAFTERNOON THE SAND WOULD BEPACKED, EVERYBODY WOULD BESOAKING UP THAT VITAMIN D.BUT ALAS IT IS THE END OFJANUARY SO IT'S COLD OUT THEREDOWN AT THE SHORE.BUT AT LEAST WE ARE LOOKING ATNICE BRIGHT SUNSHINE FOR THEFIRST TIME IN WHAT FEELS LIKE ACOUPLE OF DAYS.STORM SCAN3 FOR THE MOST PARTDRY, QUIET, CLEAR, OF COURSE WEDID HAVE THE CLOUD COVER EARLYTHIS MORNING.NORTHWESTERLY WINDS STILL A BITOF A FACTOR FOR US BUT OVERALLIT'S PUSHING ALL THAT UPPERLEVEL MOISTURE OUT OF HERE AGAINDRY AND ALSO THAT SUNSHINE BUTTHE WIND IS DEFINITELYNOTICEABLE AS YOU CAN CONTINUETHROUGH THE AFTERNOON HOURSTODAY, MAKE SURE YOU HOLD ON TOTHE HAT EVEN MAYBE KEEP THEHEAVIER JACKET HANDY BECAUSE OURTEMPERATURES ARE GOING TO BEPRETTY SEASONAL.HOVERING IN THAT LOW 40 RANGE ORSO BUT AGAIN WITH THOSE STRONGNORTHWESTERLY WINDS IT WILL BEFEELING LIKE WE'RE IN THE MID30S MOST OF THE DAY.FUTURE WEATHER FOR US BY3:00 O'CLOCK THIS AFTER NOTREALLY A WHOLE LOT WE'RE OVERLYCONCERNED WITH.YOU'RE PROBABLY GOING TO WANTTHE SUNGLASSES FOR THAT DRIVEHOME ALONG I-95, 78, DOWN TOSOUTH JERSEY ACROSS THE ACEXPRESSWAY AGAIN SUN GLARE WILLBE A FACTOR FOR US LATER ON FORTHE EVENING DRIVE.OVERNIGHT TONIGHT, SKIES AREGOING TO STAY CLEAR.THE WINDS WILL QUIET DOWN ANDTHAT IS PRETTY MUCH A PERFECTRECIPE FOR TEMPERATURES TOREALLY DROP OFF.SO GET READY FOR A COLD THURSDAYMORNING AND WE WILL SEE SOMECLOUD COVER FOR ON THURSDAYAFTERNOON.NOT FULL CLOUD COVER BUT NOTFULL SUNSHINE A PARTLY CLOUDYDAY AND WE'LL ALSO END UP WITHTEMPERATURES TOMORROW THATPROBABLY END UP THE COLDEST OFTHE WEEK ONLY BE IN THE 30STHEIRS AFTERNOON.HIGH TEMPERATURE LATER ON TODAYLOOKING TO GET UP TO 41,42 DEGREES OR SO WITH THATSUNSHINE AGAIN ALREADY BREAKINGTHROUGH THE CLOUDS.NORTHWESTERLY WINDS VERYNOTICEABLE, TEN TO 20 MILES ANHOUR.SO WHILE 41 IS THE HIGH, IT'SGOING TO BE FEELING COLDER THANTHAT AGAIN PROBABLY LOW TO MID30S FOR THE WIND CHILL.OVERNIGHT TONIGHT, AS THE WINDSQUIET DOWN AND THE SKIES CLEAROUT WE DROP ALL THE WAY DOWN TO25 AND THEN OUR FORECASTED HIGHSTOMORROW WITH EXTRA CLOUD COVERTHE COLDEST OF THE WEEK STAYINGAT ONLY 38 DEGREES IN THE CITY.WE DO SEE SOME 40S ACROSS SOUTHJERSEY EVEN BELOW THE FREEZINGMARK IN THE POCONO MOUNTAINS.ALL EYES WILL THEN BE TURNING TOTHE WEEKEND OF COURSE, WE'LL BEWATCHING FOR AN AREA OF LOWPRESSURE THAT STARTS TO DEVELOPAND THEN PASSES BY JUSTOFFSHORE.LOOKS LIKES FOR THE MOST PARTTHE WORST OF THIS STORM SYSTEMTHE MOST COMPLEX MOST ORGANIZEDPARTS OF IT WILL STAY WELL OFFTHE COASTLINE BUT WE'LL START TOSEE PRECIPITATION DEVELOP ASEARLY AS FRIDAY NIGHT HANG ONOFF AND ON THROUGH SUNDAYMORNING AND IN GENERAL WE'RETALKING ABOUT PLANE RAIN BUT,YES, THERE COULD BE SOME COLDENOUGH AIR AT TIMES WE CAN GET ACOUPLE OF WET SNOWFLAKES MIX INGENERALLY SPEAKING THOUGH NOACCUMULATION AND THIS IS AGAINGOING TO BE KNOWN PRETTY MUCHJUST FOR ITS RAIN THAN ANYTHINGELSE.SO 41 TODAY AND THEN THE 38TOMORROW WE JUMP BACK UP INTOTHE 40S ON FRIDAY AFTERNOONWHERE IT IS DRY DURING THE DAY.RAIN DEVELOPS OVERNIGHT FRIDAYTHROUGH SATURDAY FOR SURE EVEN ALITTLE BIT ON SUNDAY AND THENLOOK AT EARLY NEXT WEEK.MONDAY WE START THINGS OUT WITHSUNSHINE AND 53 DEGREES.EARLY NEXT WEEK.WOW.NOT A BAD WAY TO KICK OFF THENEW WORK WEEK.NOT COMPLAINING AT ALL.





