'East' or 'eastern?' The spin of the Mideast deal

The fine print of U.S. President Donald Trump&apos;s &quot;deal of the century&quot; shows some telling inconsistencies between the White House&apos;s message and Israel&apos;s.

The subtle wordplay could mean different outcomes if the plan for peace with Palestinians is implemented.

Matthew Larotonda reports.
