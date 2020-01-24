Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Cobra meeting called as Brits return home from China

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:19s - Published < > Embed
Cobra meeting called as Brits return home from China

Cobra meeting called as Brits return home from China

As plans to bring Britons home from China take shape, Health Secretary Matt Hancock, chairs a meeting of the Government's Cobra emergency committee on Wednesday afternoon.

UK nationals returning from coronavirus-hit Wuhan, will be put in quarantine for 14 days.

Health Secretary, Matt Hancock MP, is chairing a meeting of the Government's Cobra emergency committee on Wednesday, Downing Street have said.

Report by Patelr.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Health Secretary: Risk of coronavirus to UK public remains low [Video]Health Secretary: Risk of coronavirus to UK public remains low

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said the risk to the UK public from the coronavirus “remains low” after chairing a Cobra committee meeting in Whitehall. Mr Hancock said: “As I made clear to the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:38Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.