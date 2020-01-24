Cobra meeting called as Brits return home from China

As plans to bring Britons home from China take shape, Health Secretary Matt Hancock, chairs a meeting of the Government's Cobra emergency committee on Wednesday afternoon.

UK nationals returning from coronavirus-hit Wuhan, will be put in quarantine for 14 days.

Health Secretary, Matt Hancock MP, is chairing a meeting of the Government's Cobra emergency committee on Wednesday, Downing Street have said.

Report by Patelr.

