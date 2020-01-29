'Call the witnesses': Parnas in D.C. 13 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:31s - Published 'Call the witnesses': Parnas in D.C. Longtime Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas arrived in Washington D.C. After reportedly being invited by Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer to attend Trump's impeachment trial. His request to travel to D.C. Was granted, but Parnas could not watch from the Senate gallery due to an ankle bracelet, his attorney said in a tweet. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this