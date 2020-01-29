Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Streamlined Cooking

Streamlined Cooking

Video Credit: Simon&Schuster - Duration: 01:45s - Published < > Embed
Streamlined Cooking

Streamlined Cooking

Joy of Cooking authors Megan Scott and John Becker explain how to use leftovers creatively, stock your pantry, and enjoy cooking more often.And don't forget to check out the newest, 9th edition of the “Joy of Cooking” filled with the perfect combination of classic recipes, new dishes, and indispensable reference information for today's home cooks.

Help us honor this classic cookbook made fresh for the new generation and pick up your copy today: https://www.simonandschuster.com/joyofcooking
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Eni Ghana And World Bank Sign MoU On Clean Cooking

Eni Ghana and the World Bank signed Thursday a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to develop...
Eurasia Review - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

karen_sp_fitz

Karen Spafford-Fitz RT @pauljcoccia: Fun Fact: CUB originally pitched as a chubby, gay, teen baker who enters a GoGo competition at a Restaurant/Club. The proc… 3 hours ago

pauljcoccia

Paul Coccia Fun Fact: CUB originally pitched as a chubby, gay, teen baker who enters a GoGo competition at a Restaurant/Club. T… https://t.co/kkZskL0nXY 4 hours ago

Toque_Head

Culinary Underbelly ...Cooking and staffing like this is financially unsustainable and it's why you often see the quality of the food a… https://t.co/n7c96At4kh 4 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

4 Levels of Salmon: Amateur to Food Scientist [Video]4 Levels of Salmon: Amateur to Food Scientist

We challenged chefs of three different skill levels - an amateur, a home cook, and a professional - to prepare a salmon dish of their choice. After each of them had offered up their creation, we asked..

Credit: epicurious     Duration: 14:58Published

Are Americans More Confident Cooking Breakfast, Lunch or Dinner? [Video]Are Americans More Confident Cooking Breakfast, Lunch or Dinner?

The average American can only prepare five meals without relying on a recipe, and the most common ones are all breakfast specials, according to a new survey from Mazola Corn Oil. Buzz60’s Sean..

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 01:20Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.