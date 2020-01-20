Premier League transfer round-up: Man United agree deal for Bruno Fernandes 53 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:51s - Published Premier League transfer round-up: Man United agree deal for Bruno Fernandes Take a look at the latest news from the January transfer window, as Manchester United agree a deal with Sporting Lisbon to sign midfielder Bruno Fernandes, subject to a medical and the agreement of personal terms.

