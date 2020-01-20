Global  

Premier League transfer round-up: Man United agree deal for Bruno Fernandes

Premier League transfer round-up: Man United agree deal for Bruno Fernandes

Premier League transfer round-up: Man United agree deal for Bruno Fernandes

Take a look at the latest news from the January transfer window, as Manchester United agree a deal with Sporting Lisbon to sign midfielder Bruno Fernandes, subject to a medical and the agreement of personal terms.
Fernandes: Premier League always my preference ahead of reported Man Utd move

Bruno Fernandes said moving to the Premier League has “always” been his preference after...
Man United could pass on deal to sign Bruno Fernandes – report

Manchester United could end their interest in Sporting Lisbon star Bruno Fernandes if the two clubs...
Sky Sports News reporter Kaveh Solhekol says Manchester United agreeing a deal with Sporting CP for Bruno Fernandes could be down to a negotiating tactic by super-agent Jorge Mendes.

Sky Sports News' Kaveh Solhekol takes a look at the finer details of Manchester United's bid for Bruno Fernandes.

