Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Ben Higgins & Becca Kufrin Comment On Peter Weber & The Current Season Of "The Bachelor"

Video Credit: AOL Build VOD - Duration: 05:03s - Published < > Embed
Ben Higgins & Becca Kufrin Comment On Peter Weber & The Current Season Of 'The Bachelor'

Ben Higgins & Becca Kufrin Comment On Peter Weber & The Current Season Of "The Bachelor"

Despite having witnessed their own share of drama on their respective seasons, Ben Higgins and Becca Kufrin weigh in on the absurd drama of Peter Weber's "Bachelor" season.

BUILD is a live interview series like no other—a chance for fans to sit inches away from some of today’s biggest names in entertainment, tech, fashion and business as they share the stories behind their projects and passions.

Every conversation yields insights, inspiration and plenty of surprises as moderators and audience members ask questions.

It all happens several times a day live and live-streamed on BUILDseries.com.Follow us:TWITTER: https://www.twitter.com/BUILDseriesNYCFACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/BUILDseriesNYCINSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/BUILDseriesNYC#BUILDseries#Interview
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Hannah Brown Claps Back at Jennifer Aniston Following 'Bachelor' 'Shade'

Hannah makes an appearance in the first two episodes of the current season of 'The Bachelor',...
AceShowbiz - Published

The Bachelor's Peter Weber Was In a Commercial as a Child & It Just Resurfaced!

Peter Weber, who you may recognize as the current Bachelor and from last season of The Bachelorette,...
Just Jared - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

'The Bachelor Live On Stage' Will Be Full Of Real, Awkward Moments [Video]"The Bachelor Live On Stage" Will Be Full Of Real, Awkward Moments

"The Bachelor Live On Stage" hosts/producers Ben Higgins and Becca Kufrin break down the unique structure of the show and how they balance letting romance unfold naturally on stage while giving..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 03:04Published

How Being On 'The Bachelor/ette' Changed Ben Higgins' & Becca Kufrin's Lives [Video]How Being On "The Bachelor/ette" Changed Ben Higgins' & Becca Kufrin's Lives

Ben Higgins and Becca Kufrin, former "Bachelor" and "Bachelorette," respectively, open up about what their journies have been like after the popular ABC shows, most notably the rise of their social..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 02:38Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.