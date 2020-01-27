Hong Kong battles to stop coronovirus spreading from mainland China

Many people in China have been trying to get to Hong Kong, while they still can.

But authorities there - still reeling from months of pro-democrcacy protests - are on edge, not least because there were more deaths from Sars in Hong Kong than anywhere in the world outside mainland China.

And the decision to set up quarantine centres has already led to a backlash - before they're even in use.