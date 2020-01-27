Global  

Boris Johnson defends Huawei decision

Boris Johnson defends Huawei decision

Boris Johnson defends Huawei decision

Boris Johnson has defended the Government's decision to give Huawei a role in the UK's 5G network, saying it would not do anything to compromise the country's critical national security infrastructure.
