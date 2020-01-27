Boris Johnson defends Huawei decision 15 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:57s - Published Boris Johnson defends Huawei decision Boris Johnson has defended the Government's decision to give Huawei a role in the UK's 5G network, saying it would not do anything to compromise the country's critical national security infrastructure.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Gene Raab defends green light for Huawei 5G infrastructure role https://t.co/nUslmWiXY4 https://t.co/hRF9vL2DA9 13 hours ago mariokolesik RT @guardian: Raab defends green light for Huawei 5G infrastructure role https://t.co/NOg4nhxCYx 23 hours ago damien 🇦🇺🇬🇧 What is ‘core’. How would you define it? Raab defends green light for Huawei 5G infrastructure role https://t.co/Hz1hvU7oqb 1 day ago (Chris)² Raab defends green light for Huawei 5G infrastructure role https://t.co/amcHF9jeBR 1 day ago Antonio Raab defends green light for Huawei 5G infrastructure role. #5G Europe https://t.co/NIFM4gkTRN 1 day ago sanjib chakraborty Raab defends green light for Huawei 5G infrastructure role https://t.co/PuRxtIhLUr 1 day ago Dev Soni RT @PramitWorld: UK defends green light for Huawei 5G infrastructure role. Everyone I’ve spoken with on 5G says Britain’s core vs periphery… 1 day ago R Shepherd-DuBey Disobeying Trump. the Uk's lord and trade masters because of the stupidity of Brexit. Is the NHS up for sale next?… https://t.co/0MOxgA0X3R 1 day ago