Watch: Nigel Farage in flag-waving row during Brexit bill debate

Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 01:40s
Watch: Nigel Farage in flag-waving row during Brexit bill debate

Watch: Nigel Farage in flag-waving row during Brexit bill debate

Brexit Party MEPs in final stunt before leaving European Parliament.

timlihk

T RT @RaheemKassam: WATCH: Nigel Farage's last Euro Parliament speech. - The globalism vs. populism battle; - The flag waving despite the "r… 8 seconds ago

allyskews

Ally RT @LeaveEUOfficial: MUST WATCH 📺 | @Nigel_Farage goes out in style, giving the European bureaucrats one last hammering in his farewell spe… 12 seconds ago

karnesen2002

Karen RT @brexitblog_info: Simply brilliant! “ You may loath populism, but it’s becoming quite popular!” Watch the brilliant flag waving finale… 1 minute ago

Shionou67

Shionou🇬🇧🇨🇾🇮🇱DONT SHOOT THE PIGEON 🙈🙉🙊 Nigel Farage silenced for breaking the rules during his final speech in ... https://t.co/h6NYd7aqXz via @YouTube 😂🤣… https://t.co/yukCbWrjEf 5 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Brexit Party MEPs told off as they wave Union Flags in EU Parliament [Video]Brexit Party MEPs told off as they wave Union Flags in EU Parliament

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage and his allies waved Union Flags as he finished his final speech in the European Parliament. As he was rebuked from the chair for the display, the Brexit Party MEPs..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:40Published

Nigel Farage: Men say dreadful things sometimes [Video]Nigel Farage: Men say dreadful things sometimes

***Mandatory on screen credit: The ITV Election Debate. Nigel Farage has said it was a "great mistake" for politicians in Britain to demonise Donald Trump. Appearing in the ITV election debate, the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:23Published

