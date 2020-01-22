Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

I-Team: Passenger Quarantined At Logan Airport

Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 00:28s - Published < > Embed
I-Team: Passenger Quarantined At Logan AirportA passenger on a flight from China is being quarantined at Logan Airport.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Source: Logan Airport Will Begin Screening For Coronavirus [Video]Source: Logan Airport Will Begin Screening For Coronavirus

U.S. health officials are expanding their checks of international travelers for signs of coronavirus. WBZ-TV's Juli McDonald reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:43Published

WBZ Evening News Update For Jan. 21 [Video]WBZ Evening News Update For Jan. 21

Northeastern University student deported after being detained at Logan Airport; Trial underway in family’s lawsuit against Boston Children’s Hospital; Wake for Holy Cross student killed in Florida..

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:20Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.