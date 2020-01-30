Chiefs Kingdom goes global for Super Bowl LIV

Global  

In the six days since 41 Action News put the call out for Chiefs fans to show just how big the Kingdom really is, the station has been inundated with responses.
ASK AND YOU SHALLRECEIVE.IN THE SIX DAYS SINCE 41ACTION NEWS PUT THECALL OUT FOR CHIEFSFANS TO SHOW US JUSTHOW BIG THE KINGDOMREALLY IS --WE HAVE BEENINUNDATED WITHWORLDWIDE LOVE FORTHE RED AND GOLD.MORE THAN 470SUBMISSIONS REPRESENTDOZENS OF COUNTRIES.41 ACTION NEWS ANCHORGABRIELLA PAGAN SHOWSUS JUST HOW FAR THESEFANS ARE WILLING TO GOTO REP THEIR TEAM.CHIEFS KINGDOM -- ISN'TJUST AT ARROWHEAD.FROM CREMONA ITALY -WHERE GIANLUCA HISWIFE ELODIE ROOT FORTHE CHIEFS AND MANAGETHE CHIEFS KINGDOMITALIA FAN SITE... TO THEUNITED KINGDOM - WHERESCOTTISH BORN CLIVEWELDON HAS CHEERED ONTHE CHIEFS FROM LONDONSINCE FIRST SEEINGMARCUS ALLEN TAKE ONTHE RAIDERS IN 93... ALLTHE WAY TO BENGALURUINDIA ... CHIEFS KINGDOMKNOWS NO BORDERS.Bill Schickler, Bengaluru, India"I'm probably the biggestChiefs fan in Bengaluru, Indiaright now."Anna Upman, Banja Luka, Bosnia"The Super Bowl isn't reallyknown in Bosnia."Hector Hernandez, Guadalajara,Mexico"I thought I was the onlyChiefs fan in all of Mexico."WHILE THEY REPRESENTTHE KINGDOM FROMDIFFERENT COUNTRIESAND CONTINENTS - ONETHING REMAINS THE SAME:CHIEFS FOOTBALL BRINGSPEOPLE TOGETHER.EVEN IF IT MEANSWATCHING THESUPERBOWL AT 9:30 A-M INMELBOURNE AUSTRALIA.Shayla Roland, Melbourne,Australia"It's on a Monday so now Ihave to call in a sicky laughsto watch the game!"OR 1 A-M IN BOSNIAAnna Upman, Banja Luka, Bosnia"I have school the nextmorning."Anna Upman, Banja Luka, Bosnia"So I think I'll be really tiredthe next day but it'll be ok!"CHIEF'S KINGDOM RUNSSO DEEP - FANS ARERECRUITING IN THEIR NEWCOUNTRIES...Shayla Roland, Melbourne,Australia"There's not many Chiefs I'mtrying to get them on board."Hector Hernandez, Guadalajara,Mexico"all of these people that I'vemet that are Chiefs fans theytell me they're from the '80s,from the early '90s like myself,some of them go back to the'70s and I'm like wow, they'rereal die hard Chiefs fans."EVEN THOSE WHO ARENOT FROM THEMIDWEST....Bill Schickler, Bengaluru, India"Originally from LA, became aChiefs fan when Marty S.came over in 1988."AND WHO HAVE YET TOVISIT KANSAS CITY...Hector Hernandez, Guadalajara,Mexico"I fell in love with the Chiefsin94, 95, 96, started seeingother players like James H.and Marcus Allen and I just fellin love with the team."FOR MANY - THEIR LOVEFOR THE CHIEFS RUNSDEEPER THAN THE SPORTITSELF.Shayla Roland, Melbourne,Australia"just - on the couch with dad,it was like a big thing to bondwith my father."KEEPING FAMILYTRADITIONS ALIVE ANDWELL - EVEN WHEN LOVEDONES ARE OVERSEAS.Anna Upman, Banja Luka, Bosnia"I figured I'd be the only...oneof the only people in Europeand then I went and lookedthrough it and I was like wowthere's a lot of people reppingfrom everywhere."PROVING YOU DON'T HAVETO BE FROM KANSASCITY... LIVE IN KANSASCITY... OR HAVE STEPPEDFOOT IN THE "SHOW-ME"STATE TO BE A CHIEFSFAN.... BECAUSE CHIEFSKINGDOM IS GLOBAL.IN KANSAS CITY ....NAT POP: "Go Chieeeeefs!"Anna Upman, Banja Luka, Bosnia"Go Chiefs!"Shayla Roland, Melbourne,Australia"Go Ch




