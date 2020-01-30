Security officials see no credible threats ahead of Super Bowl, Miami screening for coronavirus

BROADCAST AND DIGITAL RESTRICTIONS~** Broadcast: NONE Digital: PART UP TO 90 SECONDS PER TEAM FOR NEWS USE ONLY.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES (JANUARY 29, 2020)

CHAD WOLFF, U.S. SECRETARY OF HOMELAND SECURITY, SPEAKING NFL SUPER BOWL SECURITY NEWS CONFERENCE 2.

(SOUNDBITE)(English) CHAD WOLFF, U.S. SECRETARY OF HOMELAND SECURITY, SAYING: "While there is no specific or credible threat to the Super Bowl, it is an extremely high risk and iconic American event.

Security preparations are scheduled accordingly.

Not only does an event of this nature lend itself as a possible target for violent actors and potential terrorists, it is also an attractive destination for human trafficking activity, as well as the sale of counterfeit goods.

So make no mistakes, all of the individuals on this stage, including the federal partners at the department are preapred on all fronts for all threats." 3.

(SOUNDBITE)(English) CHAD WOLFF, U.S. SECRETARY OF HOMELAND SECURITY, ON CORONAVIRUS, SAYING: "We're really taking our lead from the professionals at the Center For Disease Control, the CDC so, as their medical strategy continues to evolve, as the virus evolves, we're going to support them, so from a departmental perspective we have a number of offices and components that are very involved doing a lot of measures that you will both see at airports and not see in the transportation systems. So from our CWMD (Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction) office, CBP (Customs and Border Protection), TSA (Transportation Security Administration), our FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency), USCIS (U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services), as well as the United States Coast Guard, are all doing a number of measures.

From a CBP standpoint, a number of flights that are coming in from mainland China are certainly being flagged, so we, along with CDC, are doing enhanced screening at five primary airports, that has now expanded to 20 airports, including Miami here, so CDC medical professionals will be doing a number of enhanced medical screenings there of individuals coming from mainland China." STORY: Ensuring the safety of fans and players at this year's Super Bowl in Miami entails an extraordinary deployment of law enforcement assets, even by recent standards, in keeping with heightened global tensions and fears of home-grown violence.

With the National Football League's showcase game returning to South Florida for the first time in a decade, thousands of police from local, state and federal agencies will coordinate their efforts to protect Sunday's game between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers.

Super Bowl LIV is a so-called SEAR 1 event, affording it the highest level of federal resources, including explosive detection canine teams, cyber risk assessments and air security.

Coordinated by the U.S. Secret Service, the security force includes operations by the U.S. Coast Guard, FBI, and Department of Homeland Security.

Local police departments from Miami-Dade County, Miami Beach and the city of Miami will lead a massive ground operation with thousands of officers.

Miami alone has deployed nearly 1,500 officers on foot, horseback, in boats, and in the air, Miami Police said at a news conference on Wednesday.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration has banned drones in the vicinity of the Super Bowl, and George Piro, who leads the FBI's Miami Field Office, said at Wednesday's news conference that authorities would seize the drones of any violators.

