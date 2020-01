Health Headlines - 1-29-19 4 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan - Duration: 02:13s - Published Health Headlines - 1-29-19 In today's health headlines we talk about how hundreds of Americans were evacuated from Wuhan China to now having to be screened. Purell is told from FDA that they cannot claim health benefits as they have in the past. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Health Headlines - 1-29-19 HUNDREDS OF AMERICANS ARE BACKIN THE U-S... AFTER BEINGEVACUATED FROMWUHAN CHINA... THE EPICENTER OFA DEADLY CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK.IN ALL... 201 PEOPLE ARE NOW ATA MILITARY BASE IN CALIFORNIA..TO UNDERGO FURTHERSCREENING... TO CUT DOWN ON THESPREAD OF THE DISEASE.FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT STEVEHARRIGAN HAS THE DETAILS.AMERICAN EVACUEES FROM THEEPICENTER OF THE CORONAVIRUSHAVE RETURNED HOME...A PLANE CHARTERED BY THE STATEDEPARTMENT, LANDING AT AMILITARY BASE IN CALIFORNIAAFTERLEAVING WUHAN, CHINA...THE PASSENGERS WERE SCREENEDBEFORE AND DURING THE FLIGHT,AND THEY WILL UNDERGO MORETESTS BEFORE BEING ALLOWED TOLEAVE THE BASE.0:18-0:29BRADEN SAYS: "COMING FROM THISAREA, THEY HAVE THEIR OWNTRAUMAS, A VERY LONG FLIGHT, ANDTHEY COULD BE AT THE BASE FOR UPTO TWO WEEKS."THE CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROLAND PREVENTION IS NOW SCREENINGPASSENGERS FROM CHINAAT 20 MAJOR AIRPORTS ACROSS THECOUNTRY...PART OF A GROWING EFFORT TOCONTAIN THE VIRUS. SO FAR THEREARE 5 CONFIRMED CASES IN THE U-S-AND THE WHITE HOUSE ISREPORTEDLY CONSIDERING BANNINGTRAVEL TO CHINA UNTIL THEOUTBREAK IS OVER.0:48-0:56O'BRIEN SAYS: "THIS IS A VERYSERIOUS CRISIS, WE'RE BRIEFINGTHE PRESIDENT LITERALLY HOUR BYHOUR...AND WE'LL, WE'LL CONTINUETO INFORM THE AMERICAN PEOPLEOF, OF OUR VIEWS ON IT."THE C-D-C SAYS MORE CASES OFCORONAVIRUS ARE LIKELY TO TURNUP IN THE U-S...THEY'RE URGING ANYONE WITH COLDOR FLU-LIKE SYMPTOMS TO CONTACTA HOSPITAL IMMEDIATELY...BUT HEALTH OFFICIALS ARESTRESSING -THERE IS LITTLE THREAT TO THEGENERAL PUBLIC AT THIS TIME.1:11-1:19WOOTEN SAYS: "WHEN YOU GO ON ACRUISE SHIP, OR, IT'S THE SAMETYPE OF SCREENING. THEY ASKYOU,DO YOU HAVE A COUGH? DO YOU HAVEA FEVER? DO YOU HAVE ANY OTHERSYMPTOMS?"1:20-1:29THE WHITE HOUSE SAYS IT WILLHOLD TWO HIGH-LEVEL CORONAVIRUSMEETINGS EACH DAY UNTIL THEOUTBREAK IS CONTAINED.IN ATLANTA, STEVE HARRIGAN, FOXNEWS.PURELL IS IN HOT WATER WITHFEDERAL OFFICIALS -- OVERUNPROVEN HEALTHCLAIMS.THE F-D-A IS WARNING GOJOINDUSTRIES -- THE MAKER OF THEPOPULAR HAND SANITIZER.. TOSTOP CLAIMING PURELL CAN PREVENTTHE FLU.. NOROVIRUS.. EBOLA...AND OTHER ILLNESSES.THE AGENCY ALSO TOLD THECOMPANY.. TO STOP CLAIMING ITSPRODUCT HAS BEEN SHOWN TOSHARPLY REDUCE SCHOOLABSENTEEISM.GOJO INDUSTRIES SAYS.. IT WILLTAKE IMMEDIATE ACTION TO COMPLYWITH THE F-D-A'S ORDERS





