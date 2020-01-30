Passengers travelling from Malaysia into Indonesia are scanned for coronavirus symptoms

Global  

Passengers travelling into Indonesia from Malaysia are being scanned for coronavirus symptoms at the port of Teluk Nibung in North Sumatra.

Every incoming passenger immediately underwent an examination with a body temperature measuring device or scanner conducted to prevent the coronavirus from entering Indonesia.

This footage was filmed on January 30.
