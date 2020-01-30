Global  

Eamonn Holmes appears to grab NTA trophy from Phillip Schofield

Presenter Eamonn Holmes appeared to grab This Morning’s gong from Phillip Schofield as the show's team celebrated their victory at the National Television Awards.

He appears to attempt to shake Schofield's hand from the trophy while his wife Ruth Davidson is holding it.
