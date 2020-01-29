Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Kobe Bryant > Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa breaks silence following death of husband and daughter

Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa breaks silence following death of husband and daughter

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:55s - Published < > Embed
Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa breaks silence following death of husband and daughter

Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa breaks silence following death of husband and daughter

Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa broke her silence about the death of her husband and daughter on Instagram on Wednesday night.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Kobe Bryant's Wife Vanessa Breaks Silence on Husband and Daughter's Deaths

After changing her Instagram profile picture to pay tribute to the late basketball player and their...
AceShowbiz - Published Also reported by •Daily StarEarn The NecklaceNew Zealand HeraldJust JaredFOXNews.comReutersNews24BBC NewsSOHHHipHopDX


Vanessa Bryant Posts Heartbreaking Pic of Kobe and Gigi

Kobe Bryant's wife, Vanessa, has made her first public move since her husband and daughter, Gigi,...
TMZ.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Vanessa Bryant Breaks Her Silence, Thanks Fans For Their Prayers [Video]Vanessa Bryant Breaks Her Silence, Thanks Fans For Their Prayers

The Lakers also ventured out for practice for the first time since superstar Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash. Jake Reiner reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:01Published

Kobe Bryant Tragedy Inspiring #GirlDad Movement Between Fathers, Daughters [Video]Kobe Bryant Tragedy Inspiring #GirlDad Movement Between Fathers, Daughters

Kobe Bryant's love for his four daughters was evident, and he even referred to himself as a proud "Girl Dad." Now the phrase is catching on, inspiring celebrities and many other fathers to celebrate..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:25Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.