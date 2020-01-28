Stunning Kobe Bryant mural sprayed on side of car by basketball fan in the Philippines

Global  

A basketball fan sprayed this stunning mural of his hero Kobe Bryant on the side of his car.
A basketball fan sprayed this stunning mural of his hero Kobe Bryant on the side of his car.

Jimmy Raymundo removed the doors then used an airbrush to spray paint the late NBA star on the vehicle parts in his yard in Bataan, the Philippines, yesterday (Jan 29).

One the other door is Kobe's former teammate LeBron James, who starred alongside Bryant with the LA Lakers, or Los Angeles Lakers in California.

Jimmy's daughter, Yen, said: ''Kobe, you left us by air, let us do something for you by air.

You were the greatest of all time.'' Kobe Bryant died aged 40 in a helicopter crash alongside his daughter Gianna, 13, during foggy weather on Sunday (Jan 26).




Recent related videos from verified sources

Huge mural in Manila honours Kobe Bryant and daughter [Video]Huge mural in Manila honours Kobe Bryant and daughter

Kobe Bryant was beloved by many Filipino fans as one of the greatest to have ever played basketball.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 01:20Published

Final words for Kobe: Gut-wrenching fan tributes from L.A. [Video]Final words for Kobe: Gut-wrenching fan tributes from L.A.

The Lakers’ Staples Center in Los Angeles is filling up with flowers, candles and tributes as heartbroken fans process the death of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna.

Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO     Duration: 03:05Published

