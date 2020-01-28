Stunning Kobe Bryant mural sprayed on side of car by basketball fan in the Philippines

A basketball fan sprayed this stunning mural of his hero Kobe Bryant on the side of his car.

Jimmy Raymundo removed the doors then used an airbrush to spray paint the late NBA star on the vehicle parts in his yard in Bataan, the Philippines, yesterday (Jan 29).

One the other door is Kobe's former teammate LeBron James, who starred alongside Bryant with the LA Lakers, or Los Angeles Lakers in California.

Jimmy's daughter, Yen, said: ''Kobe, you left us by air, let us do something for you by air.

You were the greatest of all time.'' Kobe Bryant died aged 40 in a helicopter crash alongside his daughter Gianna, 13, during foggy weather on Sunday (Jan 26).