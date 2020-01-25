Passengers applaud after their Shanghai flight was rerouted to Wuhan sending residents back home during coronavirus outbreak

Juneyao Airlines' flight from Osaka to Shanghai was rerouted to Wuhan, sending stranded Hubei passengers back home on January 28 during the coronavirus outbreak.

The video shows Dongwei, the airline's general manager for their Japanese office, saying to the 94 Hubei passengers on board: "Welcome onboard the flight No.

HO1340.

The flight will land at Wuhan.

Welcome back home and I wish you all to bring fortune back home for the Lunar New Year." According to reports, Juneyao Airlines negotiated with other passengers in advance to change the flight for them to send them back to Shanghai.

The plane transported 94 Hubei passengers as well as 19 boxes of protective clothing and masks purchased by Juneyao Airlines to land at Wuhan Tianhe International Airport at 11:00 pm.

Eleven aircrew including two captains, a co-pilot, six flight attendants and two security guards all volunteered to operate the flight and they will be quarantined for two weeks after returning to Shanghai.