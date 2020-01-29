Leanne Amaning takes dig at Mike Boateng after Love Island dumping 15 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 01:18s - Published Leanne Amaning takes dig at Mike Boateng after Love Island dumping 'Love Island' beauty Leanne Amaning has hit out at ex Mike Boateng after he dumped her and coupled up with Sophie Piper.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this BANG Showbiz Leanne Amaning takes dig at Mike Boateng after Love Island dumping #LoveIsland #LeanneAmaning #MikeBoateng… https://t.co/19WrY2nJYv 52 minutes ago