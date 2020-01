RTC receives grant to fight human trafficking 37 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:41s - Published RTC receives grant to fight human trafficking January is National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month and the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada just received a $160,000 grant from the federal government to fight against human trafficking. The money will be used to train bus drivers, transit ambassadors and others on how to spot a human trafficking victim. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend RTC receives grant to fight human trafficking AND R-T-C JUST RECEIVED A 160-THOUSAND GRANT - FROM THEFEDERAL GOVERNMENT TO FIGHTAGAINST HUMAN TRAFFICKING..THE MONEY WILL BE USED TO TRAINBUS DRIVERS....TRANSITAMBASSADORS AND OTHERS ON HOWTO SPOT A HUMAN TRAFFICKINGVICTIM..1:13 PUBLIC TRANSPORTATIONSERVES AS A KEY NETWORK FORPEOPLE WHO ARE TRYING TOIDENTIFY VICTIMS OF HUMANTRAFFICKING.2:12 IT WILL MAKE OURTRANSPORTATION SYSTEM AND OURTRANSPORTATION NETWORK A SAFEPLACE.AFTER VICTIMS ARE IDENTIFIED,THEY'LL BE PLACED IN EMERGENCYHOUSING.- WHERE COUNSELING AND OTHERSERVICES WILL BE AVAILABLE..NEVADA RANKS 7-TH IN THECOUNTRY WHEN IT COMES TO THENUMBER OF HUMAN WHEN IT COMESTO THE NUMBER OF HUMAN





