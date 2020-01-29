Audi 'Let It Go' Super Bowl Commercial 2020 with Maisie Williams

cCanK's 'bulubebek' Watch Arya Stark Sing Frozen’s “Let It Go” In A Super Bowl Commercial https://t.co/8X0m1C4AJb https://t.co/CKVxAkfM8H 2 hours ago

Vilnis Strazdins Watch Maisie Williams sing 'Let It Go' in Audi's Super Bowl commercial https://t.co/BsKLOsoIAw via @vilnis11… https://t.co/Wu0I2UUbMd 2 hours ago

Coco Coindreau This is my favorite #SuperBowl2020 commercial so far, it’s awesome @Audi https://t.co/eFQdA9N9qh 2 hours ago

Lindsey☮ i just saw a super bowl audi commercial with that girl from GOT with the bushy eyebrows singing let it go. worst co… https://t.co/QuPM1CFBLc 2 hours ago

Link On The Músic Watch Arya Stark Sing Frozen’s “Let It Go” In A Super Bowl Commercial https://t.co/qZX2qMdVEz https://t.co/7ccXIhfIbC 4 hours ago

Movies Guru Maisie Williams Does What We All Do In Traffic — She Sings Frozen https://t.co/WXucnbBkoO 5 hours ago

satrian RT @TVLine: #GameOfThrones Meets #Frozen in @Audi's Musical #SuperBowl Commercial — Watch Maisie Williams Sing 'Let It Go' https://t.co/r5r… 6 hours ago