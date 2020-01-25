Global  

Villagers in Kenya attempt to smoke out swarms of locusts devouring their crops

Villagers in Kenya attempt to smoke out swarms of locusts devouring their crops

Villagers in Kenya attempt to smoke out swarms of locusts devouring their crops

Villagers in Kiambere, Kenya are attempting to smoke out swarms of locusts that have been devouring their crops.

Filmed on January 25, several locals are sene lighting fires to smoke out the hundreds of thousands of insects.
