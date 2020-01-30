U.S. stocks slump on coronavirus fears, weaker GDP

Fears over the potential economic impact of the outbreak of the new coronavirus in China rattled markets Thursday as the death toll from the flu-like virus continues to rise.

All three indexes in the U.S. were in the red after Europe also saw a selloff.

And in Asia, stocks tumbled, as some markets re-opened after the Lunar New Year.

The coronavirus has spread to over 15 countries, disrupting global travel and causing several companies to suspend operations in China.

Starbucks shut more than half of its stores in the country this week, while Disney shut its resorts and theme-parks in Shanghai and Hong Kong.

In a Fox News interview, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross said the outbreak in China could bring jobs back to the U.S. His department on Thursday released GDP numbers that missed the Trump administration's 3% target for the second year in a row.

The U.S. economy grew 2.3% in 2019, its slowest pace in three years.