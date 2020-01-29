Amazon 4th-Quarter Earnings

AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis Amazon is set to report its fourth-quarter earnings after the market closes on Thursday.

The report stands to reverse some of the negative sentiment sourced from its last earnings release, which saw profits fall below Wall Street expectations.

Analysts are focusing on Amazon Web Services stabilization, Prime one-day shipping payoff, and strong holiday sales trends as key factors for an earnings beat.

Here's what three banks are talking about ahead of Amazon's report.