Unicode Consortium Reveals 117 New Emojis Set for Release in 2020
Unicode Consortium Reveals 117 New Emojis Set for Release in 2020 The Unicode Consortium recently announced
their approved list of emojis to be rolled out on
iOS 14 and other platforms in 2020.
Emoji 13.0 will include 62 new
emojis ranging from animals
and food to household objects
and miscellaneous characters.
The update will also include 55 new gender and
skin tone variants for already existing emojis.
These variants will be more gender-inclusive
and offer gender-neutral options.
Most notable is the introduction of a
transgender flag emoji, which was sponsored
by Google and Microsoft.
According to their initial joint proposal, the inclusion
of a transgender flag will allow people to share their
“personal identity” and “community affiliation.” Microsoft and Google,
via Unicode Similarly to past years,
the new emojis are
expected to roll out
sometime in the fall.