Unicode Consortium Reveals 117 New Emojis Set for Release in 2020 The Unicode Consortium recently announced their approved list of emojis to be rolled out on iOS 14 and other platforms in 2020.

Emoji 13.0 will include 62 new emojis ranging from animals and food to household objects and miscellaneous characters.

The update will also include 55 new gender and skin tone variants for already existing emojis.

These variants will be more gender-inclusive and offer gender-neutral options.

Most notable is the introduction of a transgender flag emoji, which was sponsored by Google and Microsoft.

According to their initial joint proposal, the inclusion of a transgender flag will allow people to share their “personal identity” and “community affiliation.” Microsoft and Google, via Unicode Similarly to past years, the new emojis are expected to roll out sometime in the fall.