2nd Illinois Case Of Coronavirus Confirmed, Husband Of The First Case, A Woman In Her 60s
2nd Illinois Case Of Coronavirus Confirmed, Husband Of The First Case, A Woman In Her 60s
Dr. Allison Arwady of the Chicago Department of Public Health confirms the second coronavirus case in Chicago, the 6th in the United States.
