2nd Illinois Case Of Coronavirus Confirmed, Husband Of The First Case, A Woman In Her 60s

2nd Illinois Case Of Coronavirus Confirmed, Husband Of The First Case, A Woman In Her 60s

2nd Illinois Case Of Coronavirus Confirmed, Husband Of The First Case, A Woman In Her 60s

Dr. Allison Arwady of the Chicago Department of Public Health confirms the second coronavirus case in Chicago, the 6th in the United States.
Coronavirus: Pathogen spread to husband from wife in Chicago, says official

While the man did not travel to Wuhan, the woman was the first confirmed travel-associated case in...
Hindu - Published

First case of human-to-human Wuhan coronavirus transmission in U.S. confirmed

The Illinois patient is a man in his sixties who is married to a 60-year-old woman who contracted the...
Politico - Published


Chicago Dept. Of Public Health: No Risk To The General Public [Video]Chicago Dept. Of Public Health: No Risk To The General Public

Dr. Allison Arwady of the Chicago Department of Public Health discusses the second confirmed case of the coronavirus. He is the husband of the woman (first case) who was identified earlier this month.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 00:44Published

Update: Wuhuan virus is spreading fast out of China [Video]Update: Wuhuan virus is spreading fast out of China

WUHAN, CHINA — A new virus from the Chinese city of Wuhan has made 440 people sick, at least nine of whom have died, as of Wednesday, Reuters reports, citing China's National Health..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:58Published

