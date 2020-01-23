Global  

British citizen in Wuhan reveals why he's decided against returning to UK

British citizen in Wuhan reveals why he's decided against returning to UK

British citizen in Wuhan reveals why he's decided against returning to UK

Interview with Chris Hill, a British citizen who lives in Wuhan with his wife and four-year-old daughter.

Mr Hill said he chose not to use the upcoming repatriation flight after the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) could not confirm his daughter would be allowed onboard.
Recent related news from verified sources

UK's Wuhan evacuation flight will also carry 50 non-British citizens: PM's spokesman

A British flight evacuating its citizens from the Coronavirus-hit city of Wuhan will also include...
Reuters - Published

Coronavirus: British passenger 'wasn't sure' he could get out of Wuhan'

British passenger describes the journey from the virus-hit Chinese city of Wuhan after the spread of...
BBC News - Published


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus: Britons will not fly home from Wuhan on Thursday [Video]Coronavirus: Britons will not fly home from Wuhan on Thursday

A planned flight to bring British nationals back to the UK from coronavirus-hit Wuhan will not take place on Thursday. The British Government had anticipated flying around 200 UK citizens out of the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:41Published

'I wasn't sure I could get out of Wuhan' [Video]'I wasn't sure I could get out of Wuhan'

British passenger describes the journey from the virus-hit Chinese city of Wuhan after the spread of coronavirus.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 01:41Published

