Man Buys $6 Million Super Bowl Commercial to Thank Vets Who Saved His Dog David MacNeil, founder and CEO of WeatherTech, recently revealed his $6 million dollar purchase of an ad for the 2020 Super Bowl.

The ad will highlight the cancer treatment journey of Scout, his beloved pet and his company’s official “spokescanine.” Scout, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2019, was initially only given a one percent chance of survival.

However, the University of Wisconsin’s veterinary program successfully treated him with chemotherapy and immunotherapy which saved his life.

According to MacNeil, all the funds raised from the 30-second ad spot, titled “Lucky Dog,” will go towards the University’s veterinary program as a thank you for their work.

