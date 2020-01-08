Man Buys $6 Million Super Bowl Commercial to Thank Vets Who Saved His Dog
Man Buys $6 Million Super Bowl Commercial
to Thank Vets Who Saved His Dog David MacNeil, founder and CEO
of WeatherTech, recently revealed
his $6 million dollar purchase of
an ad for the 2020 Super Bowl.
The ad will highlight the cancer treatment
journey of Scout, his beloved pet and his
company’s official “spokescanine.” Scout, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2019, was
initially only given a one percent chance of survival.
However, the University of Wisconsin’s veterinary
program successfully treated him with chemotherapy
and immunotherapy which saved his life.
According to MacNeil, all the funds raised from the 30-second
ad spot, titled “Lucky Dog,” will go towards the University’s
veterinary program as a thank you for their work.
David MacNeil, via CBS Referring to the Super Bowl as “the biggest stage
possible,” MacNeil also assured that the University’s
research was not limited to just dogs and pets.
David MacNeil, via CBS