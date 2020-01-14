City Council Speaker Corey Johnson Unveils Comprehensive Plan To Combat Homeless Crisis

A comprehensive plan to deal with the homeless crisis was unveiled Thursday by New York City's Council Speaker; CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer has the story.



Tweets about this Genia Wilson RT @politicony: One of the city’s most influential tenants’ rights groups is backing City Council Speaker Corey Johnson in the upcoming may… 2 hours ago Bed-Stuy Patch A plan unveiled by City Council Speaker Corey Johnson to combat homelessness presents stark data on crisis in Brook… https://t.co/cEGisgoTt4 3 hours ago POLITICO New York One of the city’s most influential tenants’ rights groups is backing City Council Speaker Corey Johnson in the upco… https://t.co/2sh9H899Dd 3 hours ago Roberto FE Soto Multilingual Media Maestro NYC Homelessness is in crisis mode and City Council Speaker Corey Johnson wants to fix it. His report"Our Homelessn… https://t.co/3E1pUoYX8i 7 hours ago QueensCanDoBetter RT @_live_k: Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, City Council Speaker Corey Johnson and New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer are cam… 10 hours ago Kloud ☁️ Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, City Council Speaker Corey Johnson and New York City Comptroller Scott Strin… https://t.co/ENieAyjzn5 11 hours ago Michael Lambert aka That’s Mr. Boomer 2U‼️ The most important line of this article is the last one! - Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, City Council Spea… https://t.co/bN14NCa5Jj 23 hours ago newyorknewart But in New York, Corey Johnson, the City Council speaker, has called such a requirement a “nonstarter.” For now, fi… https://t.co/irJUN0xgu4 1 day ago