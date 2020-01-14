Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > City Council Speaker Corey Johnson Unveils Comprehensive Plan To Combat Homeless Crisis

City Council Speaker Corey Johnson Unveils Comprehensive Plan To Combat Homeless Crisis

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:21s - Published < > Embed
City Council Speaker Corey Johnson Unveils Comprehensive Plan To Combat Homeless Crisis

City Council Speaker Corey Johnson Unveils Comprehensive Plan To Combat Homeless Crisis

A comprehensive plan to deal with the homeless crisis was unveiled Thursday by New York City's Council Speaker; CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer has the story.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

geniaw

Genia Wilson RT @politicony: One of the city’s most influential tenants’ rights groups is backing City Council Speaker Corey Johnson in the upcoming may… 2 hours ago

BedStuyPatch

Bed-Stuy Patch A plan unveiled by City Council Speaker Corey Johnson to combat homelessness presents stark data on crisis in Brook… https://t.co/cEGisgoTt4 3 hours ago

politicony

POLITICO New York One of the city’s most influential tenants’ rights groups is backing City Council Speaker Corey Johnson in the upco… https://t.co/2sh9H899Dd 3 hours ago

CIMAGES

Roberto FE Soto Multilingual Media Maestro NYC Homelessness is in crisis mode and City Council Speaker Corey Johnson wants to fix it. His report"Our Homelessn… https://t.co/3E1pUoYX8i 7 hours ago

QueensCan

QueensCanDoBetter RT @_live_k: Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, City Council Speaker Corey Johnson and New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer are cam… 10 hours ago

_live_k

Kloud ☁️ Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, City Council Speaker Corey Johnson and New York City Comptroller Scott Strin… https://t.co/ENieAyjzn5 11 hours ago

Mezikenyc

Michael Lambert aka That’s Mr. Boomer 2U‼️ The most important line of this article is the last one! - Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, City Council Spea… https://t.co/bN14NCa5Jj 23 hours ago

newyorknewart

newyorknewart But in New York, Corey Johnson, the City Council speaker, has called such a requirement a “nonstarter.” For now, fi… https://t.co/irJUN0xgu4 1 day ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Fullerton City Council Approves Year-Round Shelter [Video]Fullerton City Council Approves Year-Round Shelter

The proposed shelter will be on Commonwealth Avenue near Fullerton Municipal Airport. Hermela Aregawi reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:48Published

Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall Put On Defensive During Meeting At City Hall [Video]Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall Put On Defensive During Meeting At City Hall

She defended her plan to reduce violent crime this year amid continued criticism by Mayor Eric Johnson and various council members.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 03:00Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.