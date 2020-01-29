Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Fotis Dulos Dies Two Days After Apparent Suicide Attempt

Fotis Dulos Dies Two Days After Apparent Suicide Attempt

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 01:49s - Published < > Embed
Fotis Dulos Dies Two Days After Apparent Suicide Attempt

Fotis Dulos Dies Two Days After Apparent Suicide Attempt

Fotis Dulos, the Connecticut man charged with the murder of his missing estranged wife, is now dead; CBSN New York's Valerie Castro reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Fotis Dulos In Critical Condition After Apparent Suicide Attempt At His Connecticut Home

The 52-year-old was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday for an emergency bond revocation hearing.
CBS 2 - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.com


Jennifer Dulos Case: Family Of Accused Husband Fotis Dulos Come To U.S.

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Fotis Dulos family arrived from Greece on Thursday and are visiting him at...
CBS 2 - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

arianaayyy

Ariana RT @NBCNews: BREAKING: Fotis Dulos, who was charged with murdering his estranged wife, dies 2 days after suicide attempt. https://t.co/4etu… 43 seconds ago

mixcom

Skip Dillard Fotis Dulos, accused of killing his estranged wife, dies at Bronx hospital two days after suicide attempt, lawyer c… https://t.co/ZvYxN1PvyU 2 minutes ago

Barretttechnet

Carolyn Barrett🇺🇸 RT @TIME: Connecticut man accused of murdering his wife dies 2 days after apparent suicide attempt https://t.co/YDq2VFfp29 8 minutes ago

LynneCleary3

Senior Trumpette 50 RT @ladymacbeth1212: #Karma #KarmicJusticeFotis Dulos is DEAD: Accused murderer dies in hospital two days after gassing himself with carbon… 30 minutes ago

mrmadravens

Sheldon Howard RT @BreakingNews: Fotis Dulos, who was charged with murdering his estranged wife, dies 2 days after suicide attempt. https://t.co/N99RQfoLjW 33 minutes ago

Briefing__Room

The Briefing Room Fotis Dulos is DEAD: Accused murderer dies in hospital two days after gassing himself with carbon mo https://t.co/ZNdbUkPNOc 34 minutes ago

ladymacbeth1212

🇺🇸LadyMacBeth 4 Trump🇺🇸 #Karma #KarmicJusticeFotis Dulos is DEAD: Accused murderer dies in hospital two days after gassing himself with car… https://t.co/Z0dIKHDyly 35 minutes ago

VincentFAmen

Vincent F. Amen Question of Interest: “Will the government show the public the evidence leading to Dulos’s guilt for the public t… https://t.co/owBEW7HP62 37 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Fotis Dulos Dies Two Days After He Was Found Unresponsive [Video]Fotis Dulos Dies Two Days After He Was Found Unresponsive

Fotis Dulos has been declared dead, according to defense attorney Norm Pattis.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:47Published

Jennifer Dulos Case: Accused Husband Fotis Dulos Still Critical After Suicide Attempt [Video]Jennifer Dulos Case: Accused Husband Fotis Dulos Still Critical After Suicide Attempt

Fotis Dulos remains in critical condition Wednesday night following his suicide attempt at his Connecticut home on Tuesday. CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:05Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.