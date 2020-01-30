Amazon beats holiday-quarter sales estimates

It was a blockbuster holiday season for Amazon.com.

The company reported that sales jumped and profit far exceeded expectations, as the world’s biggest online retailer shortened delivery times and drew more shoppers to its Prime service.

Jeff Bezos, Amazon’s chief executive, said in a statement that the company now has more than 150 million paid Prime members, a 50% increase from the retailer’s last disclosure in 2018.

Total net sales rose 21% to $87 billion in the fourth quarter, beating estimates.

Shares soared after hours, up more than 10 percent.