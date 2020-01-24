Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Joe Lieberman gives 'high marks' to Trump's Iran policy

Joe Lieberman gives 'high marks' to Trump's Iran policy

Video Credit: PoliticKing - Duration: 25:06s - Published < > Embed
Joe Lieberman gives 'high marks' to Trump's Iran policy

Joe Lieberman gives 'high marks' to Trump's Iran policy

Former Democratic vice presidential nominee Joe Lieberman tells Larry why he gives "high marks" to Donald Trump's Iran policy.

Plus, his take on the Senate impeachment trial and the 2020 Democratic primary race.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump Hits Back at Bolton as Senate Weighs Calling Him as Witness [Video]Trump Hits Back at Bolton as Senate Weighs Calling Him as Witness

Trump Hits Back at Bolton as Senate Weighs Calling Him as Witness President Donald Trump lambasted his former national security advisor, John Bolton, via Twitter on Wednesday morning. In a double..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:30Published

US-Iran crisis: What happens next? [Video]US-Iran crisis: What happens next?

Middle east and foreign policy experts join Larry for analysis of the U.S.-Iran showdown. Plus, will senate Republicans win a dismissal of Donald Trump's impeachment trial? Larry talks with a former..

Credit: PoliticKing     Duration: 25:26Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.