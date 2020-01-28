U.S. Citizens Urged Not To Travel To China Amidst Coronavirus Outbreak 7 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:33s - Published U.S. Citizens Urged Not To Travel To China Amidst Coronavirus Outbreak The State Department issued a Level 4 travel warning, its highest, urging U.S. citizens not to travel to China amidst the coronavirus outbreak; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

