Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > U.S. Citizens Urged Not To Travel To China Amidst Coronavirus Outbreak

U.S. Citizens Urged Not To Travel To China Amidst Coronavirus Outbreak

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:33s - Published < > Embed
U.S. Citizens Urged Not To Travel To China Amidst Coronavirus Outbreak

U.S. Citizens Urged Not To Travel To China Amidst Coronavirus Outbreak

The State Department issued a Level 4 travel warning, its highest, urging U.S. citizens not to travel to China amidst the coronavirus outbreak; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

US advises citizens to 'reconsider travel' to China amid coronavirus outbreak

Washington DC [USA], Jan 28 (ANI): The United States on Monday raised its travel advisory for China...
Sify - Published Also reported by •Reuters IndiaDeutsche WelleIndependent


India says gearing up to evacuate citizens from China after coronavirus

India is preparing to evacuate citizens from China's Hubei province following the coronavirus...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Reuters IndiaDeutsche WelleIndependent



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus outbreak impacting Tennessee colleges' study abroad programs [Video]Coronavirus outbreak impacting Tennessee colleges' study abroad programs

With the outbreak of coronavirus in China, numerous Tennessee colleges have altered or canceled their international travel for students and faculty, including study abroad.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 02:26Published

Coronavirus Declared a Global Health Emergency [Video]Coronavirus Declared a Global Health Emergency

Coronavirus Declared a Global Health Emergency The World Health Organization (WHO) made the declaration during a press conference on Thursday. WHO Director General, via CNBC WHO Director..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:11Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.