Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Helicopter Crash Victim Alyssa Altobelli Remembered In Newport Beach Vigil

Helicopter Crash Victim Alyssa Altobelli Remembered In Newport Beach Vigil

Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 02:15s - Published < > Embed
Helicopter Crash Victim Alyssa Altobelli Remembered In Newport Beach Vigil

Helicopter Crash Victim Alyssa Altobelli Remembered In Newport Beach Vigil

Basketball player Alyssa Altobelli and her parents, Keri and John, were on the helicopter that crashed Sunday into a Calabasas hillside.

On Thursday, the community of Newport Beach held a vigil for Alyssa, her family and the other victims from the crash.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Newport Beach Community Holds Vigil for Alyssa Altobelli, Killed With Her Parents in Helicopter Crash [Video]Newport Beach Community Holds Vigil for Alyssa Altobelli, Killed With Her Parents in Helicopter Crash

Friends mourning the loss of Alyssa Altobelli gathered at a Newport Beach park Thursday to remember the 14-year-old who died alongside her parents in Kobe Bryant's helicopter crash.

Credit: KTLA     Duration: 01:53Published

Table Talk - Kobe Bryant [Video]Table Talk - Kobe Bryant

A helicopter crash Sunday took the lives of Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gigi, Alyssa, Keri and John Altobelli, Christina Mauser and pilot Ara Zobayan. The tragedy was a blow to fans..

Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KYPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.