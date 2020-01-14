Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Brexit Day: Sign removed from European Commission in Northern Ireland

Brexit Day: Sign removed from European Commission in Northern Ireland

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 03:15s - Published < > Embed
Brexit Day: Sign removed from European Commission in Northern Ireland

Brexit Day: Sign removed from European Commission in Northern Ireland

The EU Commission office in Belfast has had its sign removed on January 31, the same day as the UK officially enacts the Brexit plan to leave the European Union.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Brexit Day: Sign removed from European Commission in Northern Ireland

The EU Commission office in Belfast has had its sign removed on January 31, the same day as the UK officially enacts the Brexit plan to leave the European Union.

Footage shows contractors removing the sign from the building in segments and loading it into the back of a van.

Reportedly, staff were upset and refused to speak to outside media at all.

The filmer commented: "The mood here is very, very low."




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Government unveils Brexit plan for January 31 [Video]Government unveils Brexit plan for January 31

On January 31, a special Cabinet meeting will take place outside London, with ministers to meet in a venue in the north of England. They will discuss the PM’s "levelling up" agenda and how the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:59Published

Brexit: 17 days until Britain is scheduled to leave the EU [Video]Brexit: 17 days until Britain is scheduled to leave the EU

Britain is set to leave the European Union on January 31. Here we take a look at the latest figures behind Brexit.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:38Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.