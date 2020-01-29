Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > How President Trump's Stance On North Korea Has Changed Over The Years

How President Trump's Stance On North Korea Has Changed Over The Years

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 03:43s - Published < > Embed
How President Trump's Stance On North Korea Has Changed Over The YearsThe U.S. has been trying to convince North Korea to denuclearize for decades.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

'The state of our union is stronger than ever before' -Trump [Video]'The state of our union is stronger than ever before' -Trump

U.S. President Trump started his State of the Union address to chants of &apos;four more years&apos; and he told lawmakers &quot;The state of our union is stronger than ever..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:26Published

Trump signs USMCA, 'ending NAFTA nightmare' [Video]Trump signs USMCA, 'ending NAFTA nightmare'

U.S. President Donald Trump signed a new North American trade agreement on Wednesday in an outdoor ceremony at the White House attended by about 400 guests - but not the key Democrats who helped secure..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:53Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.